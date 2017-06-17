2nd half rally falls short for LC Aris FC - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

2nd half rally falls short for LC Aris FC

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

LC Aris FC had its best offensive game of the season, but was unable to overcome a 3-goal deficit in a 3-2 loss to Med City FC on Saturday.

Hussein Alrubayee's goal in the 77th minute brought La Crosse to within 3-2, but the club was unable to find the equalizer.

Dion Dozzell scored goals in the 22nd and 27th minute to help Med City FC build a 3-0 lead by halftime.

LC Aris FC (0-8) travels to Minneapolis City SC on Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.