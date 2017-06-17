Errors hurt Loggers in 5-4 loss to Rox

A rough night defensively cost the La Crosse Loggers the chance to gain ground in the Northwoods League standings Saturday.

La Crosse committed four errors in a 5-4 loss to St. Cloud at Joe Faber Field. Three of the five runs were unearned, including the go-ahead in the eighth inning.

Korey Lee's bases-loaded walk in the first inning gave the Loggers a 1-0 lead, but a 2-out error before a Shane Selman single allowed the Rox to tie the game.

In the third, St. Cloud took a 2-1 lead on a Matt Tarantino RBI single before a wild pitch brought home another run.

Still, La Crosse managed to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning after tallying four singles and a 2-run double from Cameron Cannon.

St. Cloud tied the game in the sixth on an errant throw from the catcher on a steal attempt at second base.

In the eight, an error at short allowed the go-ahead run to reach third base with one out.

The series continues Sunday afternoon in St. Cloud. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.