Another police shooting acquittal worries black gun owners

By JESSE J. HOLLAND

Associated Press

The acquittal of an officer in the death of a Minnesota motorist who volunteered that he had a gun during a traffic stop adds to the worries of African-American gun owners.

Gerry Martin is a licensed gun owner in Glenside, Pennsylvania. He says he's not sure he will ever tell an officer that he has a concealed weapon permit - and possibly a weapon - because it's too risky.

Gun owners say that acknowledging their weapons can open them up to violence from police, even if the guns are legal.

Philando Castile was also a licensed gun owner. He was fatally shot July 6 in a St. Paul suburb after he told the officer he was armed. Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted Friday of manslaughter.

