Winds take down trees, leave damage in Lanesboro area

The sound of chainsaws rang throughout the city of Lanesboro Saturday morning.

The aftermath of a short but strong storm occurred Friday evening.

"We had just an intense windstorm with the rain," Jason Resseman, a Lanesboro City Council member, said. "I mean never really seen anything like it, I mean, it was blowing horizontal with the rain."

Ressemen said at least one third of his 100-year-old old tree wound up on his roof, which shocked him.

"We didn't hear like a train, like you would normally see or hear about from other stories," Resseman said. "Well, frankly, I was surprised there was as much damage that happened from the little bit of noise that we heard."

A majority of the fallen trees and limbs in town caused minimal damage to homes.

No one was injured, according to many reports.

The storms did, however, put the city's Art in the Park festivities in peril.

A large tree fell down in the middle of Sylvan Park, and the whole area was littered with detritus.

"It came through in about 15 minutes and a very large tree went down over one of the shelters here in the park," Philip Dybing, one of the people that helped clean up, said.

Even though people had damage to clean up in their yards, they knew what they had to do.

"It was actually the Mayor, Autumn Johnson, was in our neighborhood looking at the damage," Theresa Coleman, another one of the helpers, said. "She made a comment about grabbing some work gloves and coming on down to the park. So we regrouped and that's what we did.

According to organizers, the 37th Annual Art in the Park wouldn't have been possible without the people who cleaned the park until past sundown and left it looking mostly like new.