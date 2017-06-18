Man dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash

A man dies after losing control of his motorcycle in Allamakee County.

The Iowa State Patrol says Dale Ebel, 65, of Duluth, Minnesota, was traveling on Highway 26 south of New Albin Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Ebel lost control, landed in a ditch, and was thrown from the motorcycle.

New Albin EMS transported Ebel to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, but he died from his injuries.