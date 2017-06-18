Family member confirms Wausau man is safe after collision on USS - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Family member confirms Wausau man is safe after collision on USS Fitzgerald

Posted:

Wausau (WAOW) -- A Wausau man who was on board a US Navy destroyer that collided with a merchant ship near Japan is safe, a family member confirms.

The family member, who wanted to remain anonymous, tells News 19 affiliate WAOW that Chris Rosenau of Wausau was on board the USS Fitzgerald when the ships crashed. 

"We were really worried when we heard," they said. "We're really happy he's OK." 

The seven sailors that were missing after the crash were eventually found dead. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.