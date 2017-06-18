Family member confirms Wausau man is safe after collision on USS Fitzgerald

The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.

The commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says that search and rescue efforts are over for the seven sailors missing after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship in waters off Japan.

Search for 7 Navy sailors ends after bodies found on ship

Search for 7 Navy sailors ends after bodies found on ship

Wausau (WAOW) -- A Wausau man who was on board a US Navy destroyer that collided with a merchant ship near Japan is safe, a family member confirms.

The family member, who wanted to remain anonymous, tells News 19 affiliate WAOW that Chris Rosenau of Wausau was on board the USS Fitzgerald when the ships crashed.

"We were really worried when we heard," they said. "We're really happy he's OK."

The seven sailors that were missing after the crash were eventually found dead.