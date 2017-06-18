Pokszyk earns biggest win of career in surprise feature

Jesse Pokszyk called it the biggest win of his stock car racing career. It's certainly one of the most surprising.

The Friendship, Wisconsin driver passed Adam Degenhardt early in the Tobacco Outlet Plus feature race and never looked back, earning his first checkered flag of the season Saturday at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

Nick Clements finished second, followed by Corey Jankowski, Tony Leis and Nick Panitzke in a surprise top 5.

Pokszyk didn't post a qualifying time, and finished fifth in his heat prior to the feature.

Randy Humfeld won his second Dean's Satellite Sportsmen feature of the season after holding off Brad Warthan. Jeff Thompson finished third.

Adam Moore won the Auto Value Thunderstox Feature. Mark Challet was second, followed by Jason Bolster in third.

John Eron won the Auto Value Street Stocks feature.

Kayla Tomas, Jarren Mills and Andy Lefebre tallied victories in the Thrivent Financial Faster Pastor races.

Racing returns next Saturday to the 5/8 mile oval in West Salem.