La Crosse's new fire chief begins this week

La Crosse's new fire chief will begin work on the job this week.

Ken Gilliam will take over for La Crosse Fire Chief Gregg Cleveland, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Gilliam comes to La Crosse with experience as Deputy Chief of Training for the St. Paul Fire Department, something the La Crosse Police and Fire Commission says set him apart from other candidates.

He'll begin training with Chief Cleveland on Monday and will officially take over the department on July 1.