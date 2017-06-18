Adaptive water ski clinic takes place Thursday

Children with disabilities looking to get out on the river this summer will get that opportunity this week.

Volunteers from the River City Water Ski and Bethany Water Ski teams will offer an adaptive water ski event on Thursday at Airport Beach in La Crosse.

This marks the third year of the event, which is free to participants. From 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, June 22, kids will have the opportunity to water ski with the help of volunteers.

MORE: Adaptive Water Ski Event Brings Smiles, Laughs

The event is thanks to the partnership between the two ski teams and the North American Squirrel Association.

To register for the event, contact Vicki Fitzpatrick at 507-895-6213.