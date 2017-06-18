London police investigating "major incident"

Police in London are investigating whey they are calling a "major incident" after reports of a vehicle colliding with pedestrians.
The call came in shortly after midnight near Finsbury Park on the north end of London, near Seven Sisters Road, according to officials.
ABC News is reporting officers on the scene with emergency responders, treating a number of injured people.
One person was in custody and the investigation was ongoing, police said.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 19 for updates on the web and our 10 p.m. Report.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.