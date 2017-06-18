London police investigating "major incident"

Police in London are investigating whey they are calling a "major incident" after reports of a vehicle colliding with pedestrians.

The call came in shortly after midnight near Finsbury Park on the north end of London, near Seven Sisters Road, according to officials.

ABC News is reporting officers on the scene with emergency responders, treating a number of injured people.

One person was in custody and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

