Thurber's 10th inning single lifts Loggers past Rox 7-5

Jake Thurber hit the go-ahead 2-run single in the 10th inning as the La Crosse Loggers topped the St. Cloud Rox 7-5 on Sunday at Joe Faber Field.

The Loggers (7-13) scored four runs in the final two innings after letting the lead slip away in the eighth. Garrett Christman hit a game-tying 2-run double in the ninth to tie the game 5-5.

St. Cloud took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Cameron Eden home run, but La Crosse answered with three runs in the fifth, capped by a fielders choice groundout by Grant Judkins.

The Rox scored a run in the sixth to close within 3-2 before scoring three runs in the eighth to take a 5-3 lead. A wild pitch tied the game, and Angelo Altavilla's 1-out groundout drove in the go-ahead run.

Thurber advanced on a dropped third strike and Korey Lee singled with two outs to set up Christman's game-tying double in the ninth.

La Crosse will begin a home-and-home series with the Eau Claire Express on Monday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. at Carson Park.