La Crosse pro Tom Monsoor nets long-awaited first FLW Tour win

Four weeks ago, Tom Monsoor missed the cut for the FLW Tour tournament on his home waters, and watched Potomac River angler Bryan Schmitt win his first FLW Tour event.

This week, the roles were reversed.

The La Crosse pro hauled in a catch of 15 pounds 2 ounces Sunday to win the FLW Tour on the Potomac River for his first tour win in 14 years. His 66-pound-11-ounce total for the week was five ounces better than tour rookie Chad Warren.

"This is unbelievable," Monsoor said in a release. "You couldn't script it. I truly thought Bryan was going to win two in a row like Mark [Rose] did. It's crazy, crazy. Who would've believed it was going to happen that way? I sure didn't. I'm just glad it did, though."

Monsoor was second after the first day of competition, then took the lead for good on Friday.

He entered with six career wins in FLW competition through the T-H Marine Bass Fishing League and Costa FLW Series, all on his home waters, the Mississippi River.

