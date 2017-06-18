Juneteenth celebration highlights African American history

On Sunday afternoon, the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Citywide Celebration recognized freedom for all.

It happened in the Southside Community Center and Poage Park. Members of the community came together for food, music, and conversation. Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of the last slaves in Texas after the Emancipation Proclamation. This year, the celebration focused on employment, education, and empowerment.

Organizers said every American should feel that same freedom.

"To be free is not just to not be incarcerated," said Cecil Adams with the African American Mutual Assistance Network. "To be free is to enjoy the prosperity of being an American. Be it African American, be it Mexican American, but American and to enjoy that freedom."

Adams said La Crosse has a rich African American history. Events like Juneteenth provide an opportunity to share that history throughout the community.