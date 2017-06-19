The 2017 Riverfest Medallion Hunt is on

Riverfest coming up next week also means that the annual medallion hunt is underway.

WXOW News 19 will be providing clues each morning until the medallion is found. Here is the first clue:

Summertime is here and so is Riverfest 2017. Our first medallion clue might take some drive to find. You must find the medallion disc, “great views” is today’s only hint.

The medallion is located on public property and will be accessible 24 hours a day. If you find the medallion, you are asked to call the number on the back of it.

The person who finds the medallion will receive a Riverfest prize package if you have a button when you find it.

Good luck!