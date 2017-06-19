Improv Cabaret brings local father's fables to the stage

The upcoming Improv Cabaret show on June 23rd will feature three local fathers and their stories. The show takes place from 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM at the Weber Center for Performing Arts.

La Crosse Community Theatre's improv troupe, The Webernauts, is putting on the performance.

Theatre does not always mean script, costumes, lights, or fancy sets. Theatre is about making human-to-human connections and nothing connects audiences to performers more than audience participation in theatre.

Improv is a form of theater where most or all of what is performed is created at the moment it is performed. In its purest form, the dialogue, the action, the story, and the characters are created collaboratively by the players as the improvisation unfolds in present time, without use of an already prepared, written script.

The Webernauts meet 1-4 pm every Saturday at Weber Center for practice and community building.

They perform as requested throughout the region, as schedules permit. Participation is open to anyone 18 and older. You don't have to perform to participate in rehearsals! Learn new skills, create lasting friendships, and experience theatre without the spectacle.

For more information visit their Facebook event.