Warmer start to summer is good news for wineries

The warmer than usual weather we've had recently is good news for local wineries. Brad Helstad, owner of River View Winery in La Crescent said the grapes, that are built for cold weather, thrive in the heat.

"This year it's been almost a perfect year for growing grapes so there should be a bumper crop," said Helstad. He added that we could use a little less humidity but he estimates they are a couple weeks ahead of schedule thanks to the warmer weather. The winery has seven different varieties of grapes. They planted the vineyard in 2003 and opened the winery in 2012.



River View Winery has an event coming up that benefits the La Crescent Community Foundation. This Thursday, June 22nd you can enjoy an evening at the vineyard with wine samples and food. Tickets are $25 with proceeds benefit scholarships to area programs and students.