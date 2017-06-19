Copy-Minnesota teen chosen to serve as adviser for UN foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - A 16-year-old Rochester girl who spent much of her childhood in Kenya is one of 21 teen advisers for the United Nations Foundation's "Girl Up" campaign, which aims to support women's empowerment around the world.

The Post Bulletin (http://bit.ly/2rvthcp ) reports that Munira Alimire will begin her role as a teen adviser with a trip to Washington, D.C., for a leadership day in July.

Alimire will begin her senior year at Rochester STEM Academy in the fall. She's also enrolled as a Post Secondary Enrollment Options student at Rochester Community and Technical College and was recently named to a six-month online science and engineering program through MIT.

She hopes to eventually work with the UN as a doctor or lawyer to address worldwide health issues like AIDS, malaria and female genital mutilation.

Information from: Post-Bulletin, http://www.postbulletin.com

