Copy-Democratic union ironworker Randy Bryce running against Ryan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Democratic union ironworker who twice ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature says he will challenge Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan for re-election.

Randy Bryce, of Caledonia, announced his candidacy Monday against Ryan. Bryce goes by @IronStache on Twitter. He is a U.S. Army veteran, community activist and political coordinator for his local ironworkers union.

Bryce lost a Democratic primary for state Assembly in 2012 and the general election for state Senate in 2014.

A political activist from Ohio, David Yankovich, has also announced he's running in Ryan's southeast Wisconsin congressional district as a Democrat.

Republican Paul Nehlen last week said he was challenging Ryan in the GOP primary after losing to him by 68 points last year.

Ryan won re-election over Democrat Ryan Solen by 35 points in 2016.

