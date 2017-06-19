Copy-Compound from chickens being used to improve fish farms

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University researchers are using oil that comes from a gland on chickens' tails to improve survival at fish farms in a discovery that could have global implications for the Atlantic salmon industry.

Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2sYdjVB ) reports that University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers discovered the oil has anti-inflammatory properties. They ran a test using fathead minnows and saw an increase in growth.

Researchers believe the oil allows fish to focus energy that's otherwise spent fighting off infections and parasites in their gut into growth development. It also improves their chances of survival in stressful situations.

University senior scientist Terence Barry says the oil, which they've named cosajaba, could have a global impact on the Atlantic salmon industry, which loses hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of fish during transportation.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

