Copy-Conservation program hopes to help people of all abilities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - An environmental conservation program based in western Wisconsin plans to expand its work opportunities and environmental education program to people of all abilities.

Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2s8XH2P ) reports that WisCorps has hired someone with a visual impairment and another person with a physical disability to work on erosion control and planting in neighborhood parks, and building accessible gardens this summer.

WisCorps Executive Director Matthew Brantner says the group is being called the Inclusive Crew. He says the goal is to expand the concept to all of the program's work crews by next summer.

Inclusive Crew program coordinator Andrea Frisch says outdoors activities can help people with certain disabilities focus and experience new things.

According to 2016 statistics, more than 40 percent of people with disabilities in the state are unemployed.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

