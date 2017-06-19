Copy-In spite of tweet, lawyer says Trump not under investigation

By CATHERINE LUCEY and HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A member of the president's outside legal team says Donald Trump is not under federal investigation. The denial comes days after Trump appeared to confirm he is being investigated, sending a tweet complaining that he is the target of a "witch hunt."

Attorney Jay Sekulow is stressing that "the president has not been and is not under investigation." He said the tweet last Friday from Trump was specifically directed at a story in The Washington Post about the expanding probe into Russia's election meddling.

Sekulow says that Trump hasn't been notified of any investigation. Asked about the possibility that an investigation has developed and the president just doesn't know, Sekulow says, "I can't read people's minds."

Sekulow appeared on a series of Sunday morning news programs.