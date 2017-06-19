Two arrested after high-speed chase in Jackson Co.

Two Wisconsin Dells men face charges after an early Sunday morning high speed chase near Black River Falls.

A Jackson County deputy tried pulling over a vehicle for a traffic violation around 2:42 a.m. on Main Street in Black River Falls according to a statement from the department.

The vehicle sped away. The pursuit eventually led to I-94, where the vehicle was going more than 110 miles per hour. A short time later, the vehicle crashed. Both suspects ran, but were caught by officers.

Dakota M. Funmaker, 26, identified as the driver, was arrested on charges of OWI, Obstructing, and Felony Fleeing.

The passenger, Jordan M. Funmaker, 25, was taken into custody for Obstructing an Officer.

Both are awaiting charges in Jackson County.