UPDATE: La Crosse Police say missing boy found safe

(5:40 p.m. 6/19) - La Crosse Police tell WXOW that Aiden was found safe a short time ago.

La Crosse Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy who left home Monday morning.

According to the department's Facebook page, Aiden Ansley was last seen at his home on South 10th Street between 7-8 a.m.

He was later seen leaving the Walmart on Mormon Coulee Road about 9:45 a.m. Police said he was headed south on foot on Mormon Coulee Road.

The Facebook post said there is no reason to believe Aiden isn't in danger, but rather considered a runaway. He has done this in the past.

Aiden is described as follows: White/Male, 5'02'', 75lbs, Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes, DOB 10/06/2007. He was wearing a black and white hat, white sleeveless T-Shirt, and grey shorts. Aiden was also in possession of a blue hoodie, but was not wearing it when last seen.

If anyone sees him or knows where he may be, you're urged to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-785-5962.