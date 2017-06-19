Work underway on sewage pipes by Riverside Park

The section of road by Harborview Plaza will be closed off Monday and Tuesday (6/19-20) as the city puts in a new lining system to sewage pipes.

During the recent construction on those same pipes the city found that the section of piping was deteriorating making it necessary for an emergency lining to be put in place.

The new lining system will be pushed through with water and then solidified with heat, creating a new pipe within the old pipe.

Riverside Park will still be accessible and the easterly intersection of Front and State street will remain fully open.