Coulee Region Humane Society informs young animal lovers

The Coulee Region Humane Society kicked off their second annual Pawz Academy minicamp today.

This week long minicamp focuses on fostering animal advocates in kids ages 8 through 13. The camp features various topics each day that revolve around understanding animals and how to properly care for them. This event is just one way the humane society advocates for animal education.

Humane Society Community Outreach Coordinator Samantha Luhmann comments on the importance of animal education, "We really believe in education here and we really want to teach kids, especially at a young age, how to handle animals, how to approach a dog, how to take care of their pets." Luhmann continues, "Foster those skills and that mindset when they are young so they can grow older and they can teach their friends and family and can adopt pets... and start that community."

The minicamp runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. through June 23. There is still space in the minicamp, but class size is limited.

To register call the humane society at (608) 781-4014, or click here for a registration form. For more information on other kid friendly events at the Humane Society, click here.