After 39 years, Couleecap Executive Director retires

The long-time head of Couleecap announces her retirement.

Grace Jones, who has led the organization since 1986, steps down next month.

Jones started at Couleecap as a youth specialist in 1978 working with at-risk youth in employment and training programs.

Couleecap assists people in the area with housing, food, anything that promotes self-sufficiency for families in La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and Monroe counties.

Among the honors she's received during her tenure include the Non-Profit Achievement Award from the YWCA-Tribute to Outstanding Women in 2009. She was awarded the Chuck Hill Excellence In Housing Award from the Wisconsin Collaborative For Affordable Housing in 2016.

In a statement from Couleecap, Jones commented, "I have been fortunate to be employed by Couleecap for 39 years, and as the Director for 31. Right from the start, Couleecap's and my personal mission have been such a great match. We are committed to helping others and fulfilling our nation's promise of equal opportunity for all. This work has always been interesting, challenging, and inspiring.

Couleecap's Board of Directors named Hetti Brown as Jones' replacement as Executive Director.