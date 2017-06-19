La Crosse Fire Department prepares for transition

The new La Crosse fire chief will take over July 1.

But first, Ken Gilliam will meet with current chief Gregg Cleveland to learn more about the job and the city.

Cleveland says he's organized a transition plan. It lays out current projects and is designed to familiarize Gilliam with programs and divisions of the department.

Ken Gilliam comes to La Crosse from St. Paul where he was a deputy fire chief. He was also the director of fire and rescue training at Wisconsin Indianhead college.

