Monday's American Legion baseball scores
Eau Claire Pizza Hut 6, La Crosse Post 52 0 - Levi Schaller (EC): 4-hit shutout,10 K's; Post 52 finishes 2-2 at Boober Parizek Classic
Onalaska 12, C-FC 2 - final/5 innings (game 1); Nick Pica (ONA): 3 for 4
Onalaska 8, C-FC 1 - final (game 2); Onalaska now 7-3
La Crosse North Stars 12, Sparta 2 - final/6 innings; North Stars now 2-4
