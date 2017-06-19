Monday's American Legion baseball scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Monday's American Legion baseball scores

Posted:

Eau Claire Pizza Hut 6, La Crosse Post 52 0 - Levi Schaller (EC): 4-hit shutout,10 K's; Post 52 finishes 2-2 at Boober Parizek Classic

Onalaska 12, C-FC 2 - final/5 innings (game 1); Nick Pica (ONA): 3 for 4

Onalaska 8, C-FC 1 - final (game 2); Onalaska now 7-3

La Crosse North Stars 12, Sparta 2 - final/6 innings; North Stars now 2-4

