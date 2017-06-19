Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch rules out 2018 Senate run - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch rules out 2018 Senate run

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is ruling out a run for U.S. Senate in 2018, saying she is focused on staying Gov. Scott Walker's running mate.

Kleefisch had been mentioned by some as a possible 2018 Republican Senate candidate, but most expected her to stick with Walker as he prepares to run for re-election. Kleefisch told The Associated Press on Monday that she couldn't take on the travel required to serve in the Senate given that her daughters are just 11- and 14-years-old.

Kleefisch says in her current job she has a "great opportunity to be an advocate for Wisconsin."

Kleefisch returned Friday from a trade mission to Mexico. She's also led other similar trade missions the past as she works to make connections benefiting Wisconsin businesses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.