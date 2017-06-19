Packers release training camp schedule

The Green Bay Packers theme for training camp is 'back to football,' and they'll do just that on Thursday, July 27.

Fans will be able to watch the Packers practice 15 times over the six-week camp at Ray Nitschke Field and Lambeau Field for the annual Family Night event.

Two evening practices are scheduled August 3 and 4. The other 12 practices at Ray Nitschke Field will begin before noon.

The Packers will host Philadelphia on Thursday, August 10 at 7 p.m. in the first preseason game. Los Angeles comes to town three weeks later for a 6 p.m. game to wrap up training camp.

More information can be found at the Packers website.