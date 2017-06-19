Aquinas grad Rott with 3 hits to lead Express past Loggers 11-1

La Crosse Aquinas grad Rudy Rott finished with three hits as the Eau Claire Express railroaded the La Crosse Loggers 11-1 on Monday.

Rott drove in the first run of the game on a single to right field in the first inning. The Express (7-12) went on to tally 21 hits in eight innings of work.

Jake Thurber drove in the only Loggers run of the game in the sixth on a sac fly. La Crosse was held to three hits and struck out 13 times.

The teams will meet Tuesday night at Copeland Park to finish the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.