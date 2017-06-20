Dairy Today: World of Cheese Course

A cheese immersion course held at the Center for Dairy Research at UW-Madison is helping cheesemongers and retail sales associates get hands-on learning about the art and science of cheesemaking in Wisconsin.

Every year, the Center for Dairy Research offers The “World of Cheese” course. It’s a general education course for people who don’t necessarily want to make cheese, but desire a hands-on course to gain basic knowledge of cheesemaking.

Joanne Gauthier, Outreach Specialist Center for Dairy Research in Madison, WI, said “You really get a good sense of how many different types of cheese are out there, and also what’s a good cheese. So there’s just enough science and just enough tasting and tours to really make it all very interesting and give a good overview of cheesemaking and cheese.”

This course was exactly what Michelle Love, Regional Merchant HEB Grocery Company Houston, TX needed. “In merchandising, I’m also training my employees on cheesemaking, how to sell cheese, how to check in cheese, I mean, A-Z,” she said.

The five-day course immerses attendees in many aspects of cheese including cheesemaking, cheese grading and evaluation, merchandising and display, and packaging fundamentals.

Gauthier said, “I think we’re the only program that really offers the expertise and experience. The people that we have working at the Center, have been working in research and industry for years and years and years, and they love to share that passion with the folks we have coming to the courses.”

In turn, people who attend the course can share the Wisconsin cheese story and the passion Wisconsin has for its signature product.

Love reiterated, “I’ve got people from everywhere, so introducing them to U.S. cheese, artisan cheeses is really good. We’re really big on to the Sartori and promoting them and most of the Wisconsin Cheeses, we’ve got a lot of them. ”

The Center for Dairy Research offers the five-day course annually. The course is available to anyone interested in learning about the cheesemaking process and how different varieties of cheese are made.