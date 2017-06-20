Environmental group challenges sand mine permit

An environmental group is challenging the state Department of Natural Resources' decision to issue a wetland permit for a western Wisconsin sand plant.

Meteor Timber wants to build a sand drying plant and rail spur in Monroe County and a sand mine in neighboring Jackson County. The project would eliminate 16.6 acres of wetlands. Meteor has announced plans for conservation easements for 643 acres on the site.

The DNR granted the company a permit to fill the 16 acres of wetlands in May. Clean Wisconsin on Monday filed a lawsuit in Madison on Monday challenging the permit. The group also filed a petition with the DNR seeking a contested case hearing on the permit.

DNR spokesman Jim Dick declined to comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.