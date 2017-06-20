Closing arguments to begin in ex-Milwaukee cop's trial - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Closing arguments to begin in ex-Milwaukee cop's trial

Posted: Updated:

By IVAN MORENO
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting that ignited riots in the majority black neighborhood where it transpired.

Prosecutors charged Dominique Heaggan-Brown with first-degree reckless homicide for killing 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a foot chase following a traffic stop Aug. 13.

Defense attorneys say the former officer acted in self-defense because Smith had a gun when he ran from officers. But prosecutors contend Smith was defenseless when Heaggan-Brown shot him in the chest because Smith had thrown his gun over a fence.

Heaggan-Brown and Smith are both black and from the north side of the city where the shooting occurred. Their fatal encounter happened in the span of 12 seconds.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.