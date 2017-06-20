Hidden trove of suspected Nazi artifacts found in Argentina

Pressing pause on an historic detente, President Donald Trump puts the United States and Cuba back on a path toward hostility and decreased ties with a blistering denunciation of its communist government

Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days

Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as U.S. rolls back some changes instituted by Obama

After forgoing Camp David for his private estates, President Donald Trump is checking out the government-owned retreat in the Maryland mountains

Bill Cosby's publicity team is going on the attack after a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman in a case that followed dozens of similar accusations

Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around concrete, playground equipment and vehicle interiors as a heat wave threatens to bring temperatures near 120 degrees to parts of the Southwestern U.S.

Technology CEOs are being urged by White House officials to pitch in on President Donald Trump's effort to modernize government

More cemeteries are tweaking practices to accommodate people who want to tread lightly, even in death

A new poll finds that Americans are more likely to oppose than support President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

The coroner's office in Cincinnati is investigating the death of the American college student who died less than week after his return from North Korea, where he was detained near a year and a half.

Closing arguments are set in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting that ignited riots in the majority black neighborhood where it transpired.

Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends mosque.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is promising to overhaul the tax code by the end of the year despite political divisions among Republicans and a crowded legislative agenda for Congress.

The family of an American college student who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma says the 22-year-old "has completed his journey home.".

The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.

The most expensive House race in U.S. history heads to voters Tuesday in suburban Atlanta.

By DEBORA REY

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) -Argentine authorities believe they have found the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history including a bust relief of Adolf Hitler and even a macabre medical device used to measure head size.

The find was made in recent days when a police raid revealed the stash in hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital. Some 75 objects were found in a collector's home in Beccar, a suburb north of Buenos Aires, and authorities say they suspect they are originals that belonged to high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II.

Among the disturbing items were toys that Bullrich said would have been used to indoctrinate children, a large statue of the Nazi Eagle above a swastika, a Nazi hourglass and a box of harmonicas. Police say one of the most-compelling pieces of evidence of the historical importance of the find is a photo negative of Hitler holding a magnifying glass similar to those found in the boxes.

"It is the original magnifying glass that Hitler was using", said Nestor Roncaglia, head of Argentina's Federal Police. "We have turned to historians and they told us it is the original magnifying glass. We are reaching out to international experts to deepen" our investigation.

The photograph was not released to the public, but was shown to The Associated Press on the condition that it not be published.

The investigation that culminated in the discovery of the collection began when authorities found artworks of illicit origin in a gallery in north Buenos Aires. Agents with the international police force Interpol began following the collector and with a judicial order raided the house on June 8.

A large bookshelf caught their attention and behind it agents found a hidden passageway to a room filled with Nazi imagery. Authorities did not identify the collector who remains free but under investigation by a federal judge.

Police are trying to determine how the artefacts entered Argentina. The main hypothesis among investigators and member of Argentina's Jewish community is that they were brought to Argentina by a high-ranking Nazi or Nazis after World War II, when the South American country became a refuge for fleeing war criminals, including some of the best known.

As leading members of Hitler's Third Reich were put on trial for war crimes, Josef Mengele fled to Argentina and lived in Buenos Aires for a decade. He moved to Paraguay after Israeli Mossad agents captured Holocaust mastermind Adolf Eichmann, who was also living in Buenos Aires. Mengele later died in Brazil in 1979 while swimming in a beach in the town of Bertioga.

While police in Argentina did not name any high-ranking Nazis to whom the objects might have originally belonged, Bullrich noted there were medical devices.

Ariel Cohen Sabban, president of the DAIA, a political umbrella for Argentina's Jewish institutes, called the find "unheard of" in Argentina.