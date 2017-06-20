Sparta woman, Milwaukee man in custody in connection with sex tr - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Sparta woman, Milwaukee man in custody in connection with sex trafficking incident

Posted:
Rochester, MN

A Sparta woman and Milwaukee man are jailed in Rochester Monday on charges of trafficking a young woman for sex.

Rochester Police said undercover officers arrested Nicholas Nelson, 33, of Milwaukee, after responding to a Backpages ad as part of an investigation.

A criminal investigation unit sent an undercover officer to a hotel at the 4100 block of Maine Avenue SE at 10 a.m. Monday in response to the online ad. 

A 21-year-old Sparta, Wisconsin woman, Alexis M. Sullivan, was taken into custody for her role in the operation. She is held in the Olmsted County Jail on a gross misdemeanor charge of Hiring a Prostitute in a Public Place.

An 18-year-old woman at the hotel who was also involved in the operation helped officers by providing information. 

Nelson faces a felony charge of promoting prostitution, plus a misdemeanor charge of 5th degree controlled substance for having 2.5 grams of cocaine on him.

Police said this is a sex trafficking incident. Officers believe Nelson was travelling with women across the country.

