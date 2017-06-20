Transitional period taking place between fire chiefs

Tuesday marked the first unofficial day at work for the new La Crosse Fire Chief.

SEE: Fire Chief Greg Cleveland talks about La Crosse

SEE: New fire chief officially appointed

Ken Gilliam, the incoming Fire Chief for the La Crosse Fire Department,spent the day meeting with current Fire Chief Gregg Cleveland about how the department works.

"In the midst of trying to sell a house and by a house and uproot my family and get them down here I'm also trying to read, so it's been a lot of late nights. But just really absorption, really fortunate opportunity where I'm not stepping in totally blind," said Gilliam.

"When we have a good transition that just ensures the organization is not going to miss anything, nothing is going to be lost in the cracks," added Cleveland.

A major aspect they discussed is the station study that was conducted, with talk about a fifth building being built in the future. Gilliam said a focus on facility updates will continue as he takes over.

"I'm looking to get the pulse of the La Crosse Fire Department really see where I can engage to take all the good work that's happened to date and see where I can kind of take it to the next level based on my strengths and my experiences. That's really the first few months coming on is just learning names, learning who's who and seeing where I can engage," stressed Gilliam.

Chief Cleveland officially retires on June 30 with Gilliam taking over on July 1.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Fire Department