Guthrie back recruiting at UW-La Crosse

A familiar face is back at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, serving in a new role.

Mark Guthrie spent 19 years coaching track at UW-La Crosse before transitioning to UW-Madison and then to Central Michigan, but he said he always planned on coming back to the Coulee Region to retire.

He led the Eagles to 22 national meets and 34 conference titles and now, he's in charge of gaining funds for the department.

"You don't have the grind. You don't have the you have to score, you have to win, those types of things. So it's going to be a different kind of experience. When Kim hired me, I was a little nervous because honestly I've coached my whole life, but she explained to me you're just recruiting in a different fashion. So I'm excited to be back," said Guthrie.

He said his goal is to provide the necessary financial resources annually for coaches and budgets so the programs can become more successful.

