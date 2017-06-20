Western Technical College hosts technology luncheon

Business leaders from the La Crosse community gathered at Western Technical College to learn more about technology in the workplace from an industry expert.

Tom Still, President of the Wisconsin Technology Council, stressed the importance of adapting to a technology-centered work environment. Still told business leaders the digital world, including the internet, is changing the way business is conducted.

"Western Tech is a great example of how higher education needs to be more nimble, quicker on its feet and adapt to trends that are really moving at a pace that society has not experienced," he said.

The Technology Council is a non-profit bipartisan advisory board serving the governor and state legislature.

"For today's workers, it's not about having one skill set and that's going to last you a career," he said. "It's about having multiple skill sets around communications, teamwork and the ability to adapt to new technology. Those are the kinds of things that an institution like Western Tech is really poised to help with."

Still said despite the shift in technological advances in the workplace, older non-traditional students can still return to schools like WTC to update their training.