AP Exclusive: Records show scant support for Walker's plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An Associated Press review has found that Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's proposal to drug-test Medicaid recipients drew five positive comments out of more than 1,000 recently submitted by the public.

The AP obtained the comments under the state's open records law. One of the supportive comments came from Walker's lieutenant governor.

Positive remarks amounted to less than half a percent of the comments submitted by doctors, religious leaders, insurance companies, foster parents and others during a 30-day public comment period earlier this year.

The Republican governor made some changes based on the comments before submitting the plan to the federal government this month for approval. Walker has said employers and others support his plan.

The plan would make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require a drug screening as a condition for Medicaid eligibility.

