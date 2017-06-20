AP Exclusive: Records show scant support for Walker's plan - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

AP Exclusive: Records show scant support for Walker's plan

Posted: Updated:

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An Associated Press review has found that Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's proposal to drug-test Medicaid recipients drew five positive comments out of more than 1,000 recently submitted by the public.

The AP obtained the comments under the state's open records law. One of the supportive comments came from Walker's lieutenant governor.

Positive remarks amounted to less than half a percent of the comments submitted by doctors, religious leaders, insurance companies, foster parents and others during a 30-day public comment period earlier this year.

The Republican governor made some changes based on the comments before submitting the plan to the federal government this month for approval. Walker has said employers and others support his plan.

The plan would make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require a drug screening as a condition for Medicaid eligibility.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.