Wisconsin DHS withholds names of Medicaid waiver commenters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is withholding the identities of hundreds of people who made public comments about Gov. Scott Walker's plan to force Medicaid applicants to be screened for illegal drugs.

The names were withheld in documents provided to The Associated Press under an open records request. The AP reviewed comments received by the department over a 30-day public comment period starting April 19.

The department kept secret the names of hundreds of people who sent emails, submitted form letters organized by advocacy group Citizen Action, left voicemail messages or testified at public hearings in Milwaukee and Wausau.

The department says it did so to protect people's identities.

Bill Lueders is president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council. He says redacting the names was "completely inappropriate."

