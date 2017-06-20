Minnesota State Fair Announces New Foods for 2017

The Minnesota State Fair announced 31 new foods Tuesday for the 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together. New additions include 'Bowl O'Dough' and the Bacon Fluffernutter.
The Minnesota State Fair offers 500 foods at 300 concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.
Here is the list of new foods, according to the State Fair's website. Click here for descriptions.
1. Bacon Fluffernutter
2. Bacon Up Pup
3. Bowl O’ Dough
4. Breakfast Buddy Bowl
5. Brown Ale and Onion-Gouda Tipsy Pie
6. Cheesy Nacho Corn on the Cob
7. Cherry Bombs
8. Chocolate Popover with Peanut Butter Spread
9. Cranberry Wild Rice Meatballs
10. Deep-Fried Avocado
11. Deviation Stout Steak Taco Naan
12. Double Dose of Pork Belly
13. Duck Bacon Wontons
14. Fall Guy Breakfast Panini
15. Honey Puffs (Loukamades)
16. Italian Bomba Sandwich
17. Maple Cream Nitro Cold Press Coffee
18. Memphis Totchos
19. Mini Sconuts
20. Mobster’s Caviar
21. Pie'n the Sky Malt & Sundae
22. Pizzarito
23. Slow-Roasted Pork Mole Tamale
24. Sonoran Sausage: 'ONE.BAD.DOG'
25. Spicy Thai Noodles
26. Sweet Corn Blueberry Éclair
27. Sweety’s Churros
28. Swine & Spuds
29. Swing Dancer Sandwich
30. Triple Truffle Trotters
31. Wild Bill’s Breakfast Bake
