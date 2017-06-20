Workers rescued from trench cave-in near Cuba City

Authorities say three workers have been rescued, after being trapped in a trench cave-in on rural property near Cuba City.

Lafayette County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Troy Loeffelholz said one of the workers became trapped Tuesday when one of the walls of the eight-foot deep trench collapsed. Loeffelholz says two other workers attempted to come to his aid, and became trapped as well.

Loeffelholz says personnel from law enforcement and area fire departments responded to the scene of the cave-in on the Town of New Diggings. He says a back hoe and other equipment was used to extricate the victims.

Loeffelholz says the victims were alert, but he declined to detail their conditions. At least one victim was transported by a medical helicopter from a Dubuque Hospital to a Madison hospital.

Authorities say the men were part of a crew digging underground to replace a sewer or other underground line when the accident took place at 25247 Dry Bone Road.