Onalaska fire department puts training into action

The Onalaska Fire Department is constantly training for emergency situations and on Monday, the department put that training into action at the scene of a fatal car accident.

The department trains year round for a variety of scenarios, one of which is extrication. Typically, the department trains with a variety of used cars, with the safety of the patient trapped remaining the number one priority.

"When we're educating kids, we teach them about the jaws of life," Asst. Chief Troy Gudie, said. "That's really a spreader, a cutter, a ram and a few combination tools."

Gudie said depending on the entrapment at any particular call, the department will decide what tool will work most efficiently and safely.

"Tools are a little bit lighter these days than when I first started," Gudie said. "When you're in full gear and it's 80 degrees out, it can be very labor intensive. But that's what our guys train for and they're really good about staying hydrated and looking out for one another."

PTSD is another major concern the department tackles often.

"This is a department where the guys look out for each other," he said. "Sometimes if something is bothering them they'll speak up, sometimes it's a spouse that will call, but we are very aware and conscious of it."

Gudie also urges members of the public who may witness a tragedy or bad accident to seek help if need be.

"If their mood changes or behavior, sometimes it's important to reach out and make sure they're okay," he said. "In some cases, encouraging them to go to a health professional can be a good idea too."