Summer takes it's toll on WAFER Food Pantry

Summertime brings warm weather, as well as new challenges for the WAFER Food Pantry.

Located on Causeway Boulevard off of Rose Street in La Crosse, WAFER is the largest food pantry in La Crosse County, serving about 1,500 families a month.

The summer season brings adversity to the pantry. Decreases in donations in combination with the lack of school lunches for children create problems for WAFER unique to summer.

Executive Director for WAFER Erin Waldhart comments on how summer affects volunteer numbers, "Our volunteer base kind of gets a little bit smaller during the summer because people are off enjoying vacations and busy with outside activities so we definitely could use some help."

To overcome the struggles that summer brings, WAFER makes the most out of any help the community provides.

"Food donations are always great, if people don't have time or would prefer not to go out and purchase food to bring to us, we can actually make your money go further than you can." Waldhart elaborates, "We tap into some local and national resources that allow us to get a lot more for the money than say if you individually go to the store and purchased it yourself."

To get involved, call the office of WAFER food pantry at 608-782-6003.