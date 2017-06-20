Active shooter training in Sparta

Sparta's Gundersen Clinic hosted an emergency drill Tuesday afternoon. The scenario involved an gunman opening fire inside the facility. It provided a chance for clinic staff, Sparta Police, EMS and Monroe County SWAT team to practice what they've learned through ALICE training.

"It's very important that staff are prepared," said clinic manager David Campbell. "This gives them the opportunity really in live time as to what to do."

The clinic already practices active shooter training with the Sparta Police, but this was the first live drill of this magnitude.

"Usually it's an eye opener for them, they're not quite sure what to expect," said Sparta Police Officer Marc Nelson. "It really gives them perspective as to [...] what they should do when something like this occurs."

Gundersen uses ALICE training, which teaches a more proactive approach. The intention is to get anyone out of the building to safety as soon as possible instead of locking down the entire building.

"Staff need to try to get out as soon as possible, or secure themselves in a room," said Campbell. "And if they can't do that, then at least try to hide and get away from the perpetrator until the police arrive."

The drill also offers a real world scenario for police, SWAT and EMS to train for.

"We're not out to scare anybody but everybody should have some basic knowledge as to what to do in these situations," said Officer Nelson. "Keep that in the back of your head and always be prepared to some level."

The active shooter drill in Sparta marks the third in the Coulee Region in just under a month with the first in the La Crosse regional airport in May and another just a few weeks after in Westby.

