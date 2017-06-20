Final site prep finished for Pollinator Prairie

The final stages of site prep-work are finished for a 33.5 acre "Pollinator Prairie" at the end of County Road FA near Hixon forest, with seeding taking place Tuesday afternoon.

Volunteers from Wis-Corps cleared the areas of materials that would hinder the seeds from spreading properly. Over 50 different species native to La Crosse County were planted. The prairie creates space for pollinators like Monarch Butterflies to thrive. That space is becoming less and less available.

"Once that thatch layer gets thick enough after these plants grow for several years, then we'll have some fantastic habitat for them," said Forest Management Coordinator Sunshine Love. "So it's really going to create pollen, nectar, habitat... just space for our wildlife."

According to the forestry department only 1 tenth of one percent of native prairie land is left. After seeding begins, a process of mowing and controlled burns takes place over the span of the next few years.

