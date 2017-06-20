Evan's 5 RBI powers Express past Loggers 7-3

Justin Evans had two hits and 5 RBI as the Eau Claire Express took down the La Crosse Loggers 7-3 Tuesday night.

Evans hit a 3-run home run in the fourth inning to give Eau Claire (8-12) a 4-0 lead, then delivered a 2-run double in the ninth to all but put the game away.

La Crosse (7-15) brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Victor Chavez struck out the hot-hitting David Villar to end it. Villar finished with two hits and two runs scored.

The Loggers begin a 3-game road trip on Wednesday in Waterloo.