United Way poverty simulation

Poverty is a reality for many individuals and families but unless you've experienced poverty, it's difficult to truly understand.



Noelle Griffiths, Community Initiatives Associate with the Great Rivers United Way, helped us get a better grasp on this issue.



This Wednesday Great Rivers United Way is hosting a Poverty Simulation that offers community members the opportunity to be sensitized to the realities faced by individuals with low incomes. In the simulation, participants are assigned an identity and a family for one "month." During four 15-minute "weeks," participants try to navigate daily life on their family's low-income budget, with the goal of retaining shelter and meeting basic needs.



The two and half hour time period includes an introduction and briefing; the actual simulation exercise, where you assume the role of family member; and a debriefing period, during which participants and volunteer staffers share their feelings and experiences.



This is the first of limited public opportunities to experience the Poverty Simulation.



Griffiths added that they are trying to create a pool of volunteers to help at the resource stations. The United Way is seeking volunteers to contact when they have future simulations to inquire their availability to be at one of those stations.



The stations include bankers, an employer, a school teacher, a pawn broker, homeless shelter representative, community resource officer, social services person, etc. They appreciate having volunteers who work in these fields and/or have experienced poverty/life on a low income budget, because it makes the experience that much more real for the participants.



To get involved visit their website or call 608-796-1400.