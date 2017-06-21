Wisconsin Assembly to take up bill that would limit recounts - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin Assembly to take up bill that would limit recounts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would make it far more difficult to request election recounts in the state.

The measure up for a vote Wednesday comes amid anger from some Republicans that Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was able to request a recount in Wisconsin last year even though she finished a distant fourth.

Under the Republican bill, only candidates who trail the winner by 1 percentage point or less in statewide elections could petition for a recount. Democrat Hillary Clinton lost to Republican President Donald Trump by less than that margin in Wisconsin, but Stein - not Clinton - requested the recount.

The proposal also would tighten the recount request deadline.

Gov. Scott Walker has signaled his support for the measure.

